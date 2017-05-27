New Carrick-on-Shannon hospital to be completed in four years

The new community hospital to replace St Patrick's Hospital in Carrick-on-Shannon is expected to be completed by the Summer of 2021.

The details were announced this week in Dáil Eireann when Deputy Gerry Adams asked for the details for each of the 90 designated centres due to comply with 2021 regulations and the proposed scheduling of works in respect of each centre.

Deputy Helen McEntee said, "Significant work has been undertaken by the HSE in determining the most appropriate scheduling of projects over the multi-annual period from 2016 to 2021, within the phased provision of funding, to achieve compliance and registration. All healthcare infrastructure developments, including this development, must comply with DPER guidelines and EU directives and will require a lead-in time to complete the various stages. These stages include appraisal, project brief, design feasibility, detailed design, some of which may overlap, the review of costing estimates and finalisation of financing."

She revealed that St. Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon is currently at Design Feasibility but construction and completion is due for Summer 2021.

€16million was announced for a new community hospital in Carrick-on-Shannon in January 2016.

St John's Community Hospital Sligo is expected to be finished by the end of 2019. Works at Ballyconnell Community Centre in Cavan are hoped to be completed by early 2019.