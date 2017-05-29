Perry to make political comback

Former Fine Gael Deputy for Sligo Leitrim John Perry has announced he will make a political comeback.

The former junior minister who was added to the ticket in the last general election failed to get enough votes to be elected. He said he would be interested in running again, but would not be drawn on whether he would run as a county councillor or as a candidate for Dáil Eireann.

The former TD would also not publicly announce whether he was backing Leo Varadkar or Simon Coveney for Taoiseach.