Cloone area
Works to be carried out on Co Leitrim bridge
Works are to be carried out on Drumkeevy Bridge, Cloone after part of the parapet was knocked into a nearby stream following a road traffic collision.
The damage to the bridge was highlighted by Cllr Caroline Mulvey at a recent Municipal District meeting.
Referring to the damage, a spokesperson for the Council said that the bridge would be placed on the programme of works “to be carried out as soon as possible.”
