Cloone area

Works to be carried out on Co Leitrim bridge

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Works are to be carried out on Drumkeevy Bridge, Cloone after part of the parapet was knocked into a nearby stream following a road traffic collision.
The damage to the bridge was highlighted by Cllr Caroline Mulvey at a recent Municipal District meeting.
Referring to the damage, a spokesperson for the Council said that the bridge would be placed on the programme of works “to be carried out as soon as possible.”