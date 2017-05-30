Permission sought to modify The Glens Centre

The North Leitrim Glens Development Company in Manorhamilton have submitted a planning application to Leitrim County Council seeking permission to develop a number of modifications to the old building on New Line.

The proposed development will consist of internal modifications, the installation fo two new windows, removal of the existing 1980s porch entrance and the formation of a ramp to the original church entrance porch.

The application also seeks to remove the four pvc fake church style windows on the 1980's extension on the North West corner and new render finish to these facades.

The Glens Centre is listed in the Leitrim Register of Protected Structures. A decision is due to be made by Leitrim County Council at the end of June.