Just in from Roscommon County Board ...

Carrigallen's Seamus O'Rourke is at it again, this time he turns to our neighbours Roscommon to poke a little fun.

Following Leitrim's win over London at the weekend, the green and gold will clash with the blue and primrose in Hyde Park, Roscommon on June 18.

While the majority of Leitrim people know our county team have quite the task ahead of them to beat the Rossies, O'Rourke has turned his latest skit on Roscommon GAA and just how many official masses they will attend ahead of the local derby.