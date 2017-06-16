Leitrim carers bucket collection today

Today, Friday, June 16 the 24/7 Family Carer's Support Group in North Leitrim will have a bucket collection and get together in Manorhamilton from 10.30am - 4.30pm.

The community get together to supply home bakes - cakes, buns, cheese cake, tarts, sandwiches etc, teas and coffe are made by members of the group and everyone is free to have drinks and a home bake on the day - it's up to the individual to donate what they please.

The group have their own gazebo, tables and chairs which the set up in the Market Yard in Manorhamilton. The group ask the local supermarkets to donate tea bags, coffee, milk and sugar.Local musicians preform free of charge.

There are approx 1,459 Family Carers in Leitrim. 57% are women and 43% are men. The average age of Family Carers is 46.

The 11th National Carers Week is coordinated by Care Alliance Ireland in partnership with ten leading Irish organisations who support family carers: The Alzheimer Society, Family Carers Ireland, The Irish Cancer Society, Inclusion Ireland, The Disability Federation of Ireland, MS Ireland, Acquired Brain Injury Ireland, The Irish Hospice Foundation, St Michaels’ House and The Special Needs Parents Association.