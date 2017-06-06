Cavan doctor cleared in six out of seven allegations

Dr Salah Aziz, a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at Cavan General Hospital has been found not guilty of professional misconduct, or poor professional performance, on six out of seven allegations.

Previously, the inquiry determined that seven of the allegations had been proven "as to fact".

The fitness to practise committee today (Tuesday, June 6) found one amounted to poor professional performance.

the decision follows a 25 day Medical Council inquiry into allegations relating to the cases of three women and childbirth at Cavan General Hospital between 2012-2014.

The fitness to practise inquiry said today that Dr Salah Aziz was guilty of poor professional performance on one count - a failure to decide on the immediate delivery of Patient C's baby by caesarean section around 26 April 2014 at the hospital.

It concluded in this case, it was a serious failure to meet the standards of competence that could reasonably be expected of a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist.

In submissions on sanction, barrister for the Medical Council Lorna Lynch asked that Dr Aziz be censured and conditions attached to a period of his future practice. Eileen Barrington, Senior Counsel for Dr Aziz, said the conditions sought were unjustified.

Ms Barrington said Dr Aziz has been out of work since 2014 and that should be taken into account, along with the delay in holding the inquiry.

Dr Aziz was placed on leave by the Health Service Executive, pending the outcome of this hearing.

The fitness to practise committee will make a recommendation on sanction in private and this will be conveyed in its report on the inquiry, to a future meeting of the full council, for decision.

