Bank of Ireland has apologised to customers following break-down of Co Leitrim ATM

Bank of Ireland has apologised to people in the Mohill area after the town was left without an on-street ATM for much of the June Bank Holiday Weekend.

Following a query from www.leitrimobserver.ie, Bank of Ireland issued a short statement this morning.

The statement noted: "Bank of Ireland always strives to provide our customers with the highest standard of service. Once Bank of Ireland was alerted to the fact that customers were unable to withdraw cash from the ATM we responded to ensure the machine was brought back into service for customers as soon as possible. The ATM is fully functioning, however we would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused to customers during the time when it was not available for use."

The statement went on to point out: "Bank of Ireland is the only bank which has invested in the infrastructure required to provide branch and ATM services to the Mohill and surrounding communities, and continues to invest in these services.

"Mohill Branch is also scheduled to receive enhanced services and functionality on their existing ATM in the coming weeks. This will allow customers to lodge cash and cheques transactions at the external device outside branch opening hours."