Golf Classic and Family Fun Day to be held in memory of five-year-old Aisling Duggan

A Golf Classic and Family Fun Day will be held at Carrick-on-Shannon Golf Club in memory of five-year-old Aisling Duggan from Ballinlough who died tragically earlier this year.



A fund in the little girl's memory has been established to develop a car park at Carrick NS in Ballinlough, Co Roscommon.

The beautiful girl started at this school last September.

Aisling was the eldest daughter of Olivia and John Duggan, she passed away in January this year after becoming unwell.

To date the new fund has raised over €20,000.



The golf classic and family fun day will be held at Carrick Golf club on July 13 and 14.

For more information call the golf club on (071) 9667015.

To support the fund visit: www.gofundme.com/aisling-duggan-memorial-fund