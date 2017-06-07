Junior Cert English papers demanding but most students will be happy with their work

The theme of mystery was fitting for the introduction of the new Junior Cycle English paper with much mystery surrounding the layout of the new paper at Higher Level.

Studyclix Expert Teacher and English Teacher at JMS, Enniscrone, Co Sligo Lorraine Tuffy, commenting on the Higher Level paper, said: “The greatest concern for Junior Cycle following the experience of the mock papers was time management. In previous years Higher Level Students had two, 2 hour papers however this year both Higher and Ordinary level sit one 2 hour paper. This morning’s paper was demanding with 10 creatively challenging questions to consider and respond to in just 2 hours.

"However, it was not without its highlights. A broad and accessible poetry question provided with students with opportunity to discuss the effectiveness of of two poetic techniques in aiding their understanding of the poems. Mechanics were tested with a section on the use and misuse of the dreaded apostrophe. The notable absence of a studied novel or film question will undoubtedly have upset a number of well prepared candidates.”

At Ordinary Level, the inclusion of a graphic novel was a welcome addition to the paper that was noted as being accessible and would leave most candidates happy.

More exam reaction and analysis tomorrow.