Voting underway in Northern Ireland for Westminster elections

Voting is underway in our neighbouring county Fermanagh to elect an MP to Westminster in the UK election.

Polls are open until 10pm tonight and the new MPs are expected to be known tomorrow morning, Friday, June 9.

There are five candidates on the ballot paper in Fermanagh- South Tyrone and voters must place an X on the candidate they chose. The candidates are: Noreen Campbell (Alliance), Tom Elliott (UUP), Mary Garrity (SDLP), Michelle Gildernew (Sinn Féin) and Tanya Jones (Green Party).

In the 2015 Westminster elections 72.5% of the electorate voted.

Unless a recount is called it is understood the results will be known early on Friday morning.