Co Leitrim Bank of Ireland ATM out of service for the second weekend in a row

Customers in Mohill have again been left without an on-street ATM after the Bank of Ireland broke down for the second weekend in a row today.

The Leitrim Observer understands that the ATM went out of service earlier today (Saturday).

This latest break-down comes just days after Bank of Ireland issued an apology to customer in the Mohill area after their ATM broke down just 24 hours into the June Bank Holiday weekend.

Bank of Ireland has assured the Leitrim Observer that they were committed to investing a significant amount in upgrading the existing ATM in the town.

"Mohill Branch is also scheduled to receive enhanced services and functionality on their existing ATM in the coming weeks. This will allow customers to lodge cash and cheques transactions at the external device outside branch opening hours," noted a spokesperson.