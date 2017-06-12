Scattered showers in Leitrim today

A few bright or sunny spells this morning, but generally cloudy, with a few scattered showers.

Rain and drizzle will extend through Connacht this afternoon and remaining areas later this evening. Breezy, top temperatures of 15 to 18 C., in moderate to fresh and gusty west to southwest winds.

Tonight will be mild, misty and mostly cloudy, with patches of rain, drizzle and fog in many areas. Close and humid, lowest temperatures 10 to 13 C.





The temperatures are expected to rise this week, but there will still be showers.