Do you want to get promote Leitrim Tourism?

At their recent AGM, Leitrim Tourism Network looked back on a busy and successful year.

With new members also enjoying the benefits of membership such as reduced costs on insurance and goods, collaborative marketing, training and a presence at events and fairs, the effectiveness of the network is being felt with increased business to the tourism providers involved.

Working with Leitrim Tourism, Leitrim Development Company, Failte Ireland and Tourism Ireland, the network is helping to promote Leitirm as a tourism destination nationally and globally and the Network would like to acknowledge the support from those organisations.

The next and final meeting before the Summer break is on Wednesday June 15 at 11am in the Organic Centre, Rossinver followed by lunch. Anyone wishing to attend please email: leitrimtourismnetwork@gmail.com or phone; 087 4338365, all welcome.