‘Back to Basics’ Maths Paper tests knowledge of keywords

Verdict on Higher Level Maths Paper 2

With some exacting questions and a change in font from Times New Roman to Calibri this year’s Leaving Cert Maths Paper two would have challenged many students.

Analysing the paper Margaret Kenny, Studyclix Expert Teacher and teacher at Jesus and Mary Secondary School, Enniscrone said: “The monotony of the new font chosen, meant that numbers and other information was undifferentiated and less distinct from the core material of the questions. Meant students would have had to be more careful when reading questions.

"The orientation of the triangle in question 3 was very off-putting for students. Appearing somewhat skewed from what one would expect, students might have been better off without the diagram. The traditional trigonometry proofs were absent with a bigger emphasis on the understanding of geometry.”

"The final question, would have proven difficult for weaker students, in particular H6 and h7 students would have struggled with the material”.

Teacher Verdict on Ordinary Level Maths Paper 2

Margaret Kenny, Studyclix Expert Teacher and teacher at Jesus and Mary Secondary School, Enniscrone said: “In this case the examiners managed to fit huge range of questions and cover a broad range of material in the paper. With a more ‘traditional’ approach to Paper 2, today’s paper was well received. The highlighting and emboldening of key words and presentation should be commended here for bringing clarity to students, that was absent in other papers. It was clear what they were being asked, which would have helped build confidence as students progressed”