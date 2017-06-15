Tony McLoughlin not named in Government Cabinet

Sligo- Leitrim Fine Gael Deputy Tony McLoughlin as not named in Leo Vardkar's new Government cabinet announced yesterday.

While there is still a chance the local TD could be named a Junior minister, his name was not listed on yesterday's announcement which was made shortly after Leo Varadkar received the Taoiseach Seal of Office. The new ranks of junior ministers will be announced next week.

Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald moves from Justice to take over at Enterprise and Innovation – but will remain as Tánaiste.

Charlie Flanagan moves into the Department of Justice – with Simon Coveney taking over at Foreign Affairs. The Cork TD, who ran against the new Taoiseach for the Fine Gael leadership, will also take on a special responsibility for Brexit negotiations.

Mary Mitchell O’Connor – formerly the Minister for Jobs and Enterprise – has been demoted, and becomes a ‘super’ junior minister.

Below is the list of full ministers and junior ministers who are entitled to attend Cabinet meetings.

Department of Finance and Department of Public Expenditure & Reform: Paschal Donohoe (promotion)

Department of Justice & Equality: Charlie Flanagan (moving from Foreign Affairs)

Department of Enterprise & Innovation: Frances Fitzgerald (moving from Justice)

Department of Employment & Social Protection: Regina Doherty (was formerly Chief Whip)

Department of Education & Skills: Richard Bruton (no change)

Department of Housing, Planning & Local Government: Eoghan Murphy (promoted to Cabinet)

Department of Children & Youth Affairs: Katherine Zappone (no change)

Department of Health: Simon Harris (no change)

Department of Foreign Affairs & Trade – with special responsibility for Brexit: Simon Coveney (was formerly at Housing)

A new Department of Culture: Heather Humphreys

A new Department of Community & Rural Affairs: Michael Ring (new department)

Department of Agriculture, Food & the Marine: Michael Creed (no change)

Department of the Transport, Tourism & Sport: Shane Ross (no change)

Department of Communications, Climate Action & Environment: Denis Naughten (no change)

Chief Whip and Minister of State at the Department of Culture with responsibility for Gaeilge, Gaeltacht and the Islands: Joe McHugh (promotion)

Minister of State at the Department of Education with special responsibility for Higher Education: Mary Mitchell O’Connor (demotion)

Minister of State (Defence): Paul Kehoe (no change)

Minister of State (Disability Issues): Finian McGrath (no change)