Funding for Primary School car park

Fianna Fáil Councillor, John Paul Feeley has welcomed the allocation of funding under Measure 2 of the CLÁR program which will improve car parking facilities, footpaths and access to Curravagh National School, Glangevlin, co Cavan.

“This school is one of the smallest national schools in the county and has been severely affected by the decline in rural population. Nonetheless, Tara McGovern and her staff provide a top-class learning environment for the children attending. Over eight years ago substantial funding was secured to overhaul the school building and put in place facilities which should see the school in good stead for many years to come. The additional funding of approximately €15,000 will improve safety for staff and children alike along the Glangevlin to Dowra Road. Additional parking, better sightlines and new footpaths will be installed with this welcome allocation under the claw program.