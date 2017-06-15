Leitrim Census stats shows decline in employment and rise in retirement

More highlights from Census 2016 have been released from the CSO today.



In April 2016, there were 14,891 persons in the labour force in County Leitrim, a decline of 128 on 2011.

The labour force participation rate in the county was 59.3%, compared to 61.4% for the State overall. The male

participation rate was 64.6% while the female participation rate was 53.9%. Nationally the number of females at work grew by 9.0% to 929,967.

In April 2016, almost four-fifths of those at work (78.6%) were employed in the services sector.

There were 2,163 unemployed persons in Leitrim, based on the census Principal Economic Status basis. The overall unemployment rate for the county on this basis was 14.5% which is above the national average of 12.9% for the State.

The number of retired persons in County Leitrim are still increasing, the figure stood at 4,546 in April 2016, an increase of 16.4%. Nationally, the number of retired persons increased by 19.2% to 545,407.



The number of students aged 15 years and over stood at 2,343, an increase of 2.3%, compared to an increase

of 4.5% at national level.



In Census 2016, some 14% of Leitrim’s population indicated that they had a disability, compared to 13.5% who

did so nationally. 4.5% of Leitrim residents provided regular unpaid personal help for a friend or family member. Nationally, 4.1% of the population stated that they provided such care.



The good news is that in general we are a healthy bunch, 85.8% of Leitrim residents stated that their health was either good / very good, compared to the national figure of 87.0%.





