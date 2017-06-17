Regional information session announced for North-West
€60m Regional Enterprise Development Fund open for applications from Co Leitrim
Next Thursday, June 22, a regional information session will be hosted by Enterprise Ireland for those interested applying for money under the new Regional Enterprise Development Fund.
Under a competitive process, Enterprise Ireland is now seeking applications for funding under four streams with varying investment levels:
- Major Change Projects - €2m up to €5m per project
- Regionally Significant Projects - €250,000 up to €2m per project
- Local and Community Enterprise Development Projects - €50,000
up to €250,000 per project
- Industry Clusters - €50,000 up to €250,000 per project
Details of the competitive process are available on Enterprise Ireland’s websitewww.enterprise-ireland.com/ REDF.
The closing date for the first call for Streams 1,2,3 and 4 is 3pm Friday, August 18, 2017.
The regional information session event will take place at the Clayton Hotel, Sligo on Thursday, June 22, 2017 from 1.30-3.30pm. To register your attendance for this event please register in advance here.
