€60m Regional Enterprise Development Fund open for applications from Co Leitrim

Next Thursday, June 22, a regional information session will be hosted by Enterprise Ireland for those interested applying for money under the new Regional Enterprise Development Fund.

Under a competitive process, Enterprise Ireland is now seeking applications for funding under four streams with varying investment levels:

- Major Change Projects - €2m up to €5m per project

- Regionally Significant Projects - €250,000 up to €2m per project

- Local and Community Enterprise Development Projects - €50,000

up to €250,000 per project

- Industry Clusters - €50,000 up to €250,000 per project



Details of the competitive process are available on Enterprise Ireland’s websitewww.enterprise-ireland.com/ REDF.

The closing date for the first call for Streams 1,2,3 and 4 is 3pm Friday, August 18, 2017.

The regional information session event will take place at the Clayton Hotel, Sligo on Thursday, June 22, 2017 from 1.30-3.30pm. To register your attendance for this event please register in advance here.