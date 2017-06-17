Welcome return to sunshine in Leitrim this weekend

Welcome back to the sunshine, which is predicted to return to Leitrim skies this weekend. Temperatures of up to 25 degrees Celsius are expected today and Sunday.

Today will be dry, with good sunshine in most areas, though parts of the west and northwest will be cloudier. Met Éireann says it’ll be very warm, with maximum temperatures of 20 to 25 degrees, but 16 to 18 degrees along Atlantic coasts. Winds will be mostly light to moderate southwesterly, but sea breezes will develop during the day.

It’ll be dry in most areas tonight with clear spells, but cloudy in the west and north, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle developing, mainly along north and northwest coasts. There’ll be patches of mist and fog also, with lowest temperatures dipping to nine to 12 Celsius, in mostly light southwesterly breezes.

Sunday will be warm and dry in most areas, with sunny spells. The west and north will be cloudier, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle in coastal areas. Maximum temperatures will range from 16 to 19 degrees in the west and northwest, and 20 to 25 Celsius elsewhere.

Sunday night will be mostly dry, but there will still be some light rain or drizzle in parts of the northwest and north. In near calm conditions, patches of mist and fog are likely.

The mainly dry conditions should continue until Tuesday.