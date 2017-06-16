Check out Clodagh McKenna's Summer Chicken Casserole

Forget faffing about with multiple pots and pans - here acclaimed chef, Clodagh McKenna has created a one pot wonder which is sure to please even the fussiest eaters.

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

3oz salted butter

1 large chicken, cut into 8 pieces

4 garlic cloves, peeled and left whole

8 scallions (or peeled whole shallots)

16 cherry tomatoes (left on their vines if possible)

6 carrots, peeled and chopped into 2-inch pieces

16 baby potatoes, washed

1 cup of white wine (optional)

4 cups chicken broth

1 lemon, zest and juice

1 tablespoon runny honey

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 sprig flat leaf parsley, chopped

4 sprigs fresh thyme

1 sprig fresh sage

2 bay leaves

sea salt and freshly ground black pepper



METHOD

Pre-heat the oven to 350°F/Gas 4.

Place a casserole dish over a medium heat and add half the butter.

Once the butter has melted, sear the chicken pieces skin side down until lightly browned and season with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper. Remove from the casserole dish and set aside.

Add the rest of the butter to the dish and continue to sear the rest of the vegetables, excluding the potatoes, until lightly browned. Then return the seared chicken to the pot and add the baby potatoes.

Pour in the white wine and simmer for 5 minutes, allowing the alcohol to evaporate. Adding the wine is optional but does give a beautiful flavour.

Whisk together the chicken stock, lemon (zest and juice), mustard and honey. Pour into the chicken casserole. Slice up the leftover lemon, and add to the dish.

Lastly stir in the herbs and cover. Transfer the casserole to the pre-heated oven for 1 hour and a half.

I like to present this casserole in its dish, in the centre of the table, and serve my family and friends at the table to create a relaxed atmosphere. You can serve this with a fresh green salad or green beans.