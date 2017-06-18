€18,000 for Trivia House, Swanlinbar, Co Cavan under CLÁR Programme

Cavan Fianna Fáil councillor, John Paul Feely has welcomed the allocation of €18,000 to Swanlinbar Development Association to carry out works on the car park at Trivia House.

The proposed works include surface drainage, leveling, completion of tarmacadam finishing and the marking of spaces including a set number as disabled parking.

“The Development Association in Swanlinbar have, despite the economic challenges persisted over the years in taking on projects to enhance their community. Their ongoing work to develop Trivia House as a focal point for the community is to be commended. This funding will allow them to do much-needed work to make the building more accessible and appealing for visitors and indeed safer also.”

‘In recent times the bridge on the N 87, in the village has been replaced and the footpads and lighting thereon upgraded. In addition, following representations from me Cavan County Council undertook work to replace sections of footpath and carry out repairs to improve pedestrian safety in the village.’

Councillor Feeley also noted the allocation under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme which should further enhance the village and which it is hoped will in particular allow for the further development of Trivia House as an amenity for visitors and locals alike.