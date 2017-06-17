Leitrim’s toddlers are all hands on deck for the Big Toddle for Barnardos

Barnardos children’s charity were joined by Ireland’s littlest pirates to launch the annual Big Toddle for Barnardos this week. In its 14th year, this May and June will see up to 50,000 toddlers nationwide - including 453 toddlers in Leitrim – lace up their boots and take up the challenge to toddle a half-mile sponsored walk to help children their own age.

This year’s theme is Pirates, so whether you’re a crèche, parent, or a child minder, it’s time to get your little swashbucklers ready for the big event. To hold your own Big Toddle and register for your free pack visit here.

The Big Toddle is a fun way for toddlers and their families to support the vital work that Barnardos does with more than 14,100 children and families in communities across Ireland. A Big Toddle can be held anywhere, anytime during May and June.

Mary Gamble, Barnardos Director of Fundraising, said: “The Big Toddle for Barnardos is our biggest event of the year for under-fives, and the most fun too! It’s so heartening to see little ones across the country take part to raise vital funds and awareness – it is often their first ever fundraising event and a great way to show them how they can help other little boys and girls. In Barnardos we work with under-fives to provide them with a safe space to learn, play and grow. A special mention should be made to ToddleBox, whose sponsorship means every cent raised in Toddles nationwide will go directly to the children and families we work with.”

Donal Courtney from Danone Nutricia Early Life Nutrition said: "We are delighted to be supporting the Big Toddle again this year. We believe that toddlerhood is a critical time for the development of healthy and happy children. The Big Toddle for Barnardos fits perfectly as it puts toddlers in the spotlight with a fun event that everyone can get involved in."

The Big Toddle for Barnardos is now in full swing and 453 toddlers in Leitrim have already signed up to take part. Will you join them?

Childcare groups and families can register today for the Big Toddle by visiting here or by phoning 1850 222 300. You will receive a free fun pack that includes everything you need to organise your Big Toddle!