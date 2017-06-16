Leitrim to benefit from €288,268 Clár funding

CLÁR programme funding announced today will benefit projects in Aughnasheelin, Carrick-on-Shannon, Drumshanbo, Newtowngore and Manorhamilton.

Deputy Tony McLoughlin said, along with local councillors who campaigned for the projects welcomed the funding.

Deputy McLoughlin said, “Funding for projects will allow for huge improvements to be made in our local small towns and villages in and around their schools and community facilities. It is also important that we provide children in isolated rural areas with places where they can play safely and enjoy their childhood. Many of the schools and communities involved have been working and fundraising for a long time to support these projects and I am delighted to be able to provide CLÁR funding in order to facilitate the completion of these very worthwhile works.

Gaelscoil Cluainin, Manorhamilton will receive €38,000 for their project which will cost in total €48,000. It is proposed to install a pedestrian crossing to link the car park at the castle to the Gaelscoil. Also included are flashing amber safety lights and road safety signs.

Newtowngore, Ballinamore have been awarded €41,400 for their project which will cost €46,000. They want to construct a pedestrian crossing from the community car park to Gorby’s Bar & Lounge. Upgrade of footpath extending to Newtowngore community hall, associated works and public lighting are also part of the project.

Carrick-on-Shannon Community School will need to source just €3,700, as they have been given €33,300 towards speed safety signs, pedestrian crossing and road markings.

Residents at Drumduff North, Drumshanbo will receive €27,900 for public lighting and expanded amenity area. The project is expected to cost €31,000.