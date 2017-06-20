Take Bus Éireann to the Sea Sessions surf and sounds in Bundoran, Co Donegal this weekend

Ireland’s largest beach party surf and music festival – kicks off this weekend Friday, 23 June and Bus Éireann are running a non-stop direct service to Bundoran, Co Donegal on Friday, 23 June departing Busáras at 09.15 on Friday, 23 June 2017. The return service will depart Bundoran at 9am on Monday, June 26. Return adult tickets are priced at €40 and can be purchased online.

Bus Éireann are also providing free shuttle buses for customers travelling on Expressway Route 30 (Dublin-Donegal) service to Bundoran on Friday, June 23 and returning on Sunday, June 25 or Monday, June 26.

Customers travelling to the three day event on Friday, June 23 should note that buses will depart from Dublin to Ballyshannon at 09.30, 11.30, 13.30, 15.30 and 17.30.

From Ballyshannon, a free shuttle bus will be awaiting passengers from Dublin on the Expressway Route 30 service. The shuttle buses will depart at 13.10, 15.10, 17.10, 19.10 and 21.10, bringing customers to the festival site.

For people travelling back to Dublin on Sunday, there are return services from Bundoran to Ballyshannon at 13.00, 15.00 and 17.00. Services will be departing from Ballyshannon to Dublin over the weekend at 13.20, 15.20 and 17.20. For customers who need to travel back Sunday night, don’t worry, you won’t miss the last of the festival as there are late night services on Expressway Route 30 service from Ballyshannon at 01.20, 05.20 and 07.20.

For people travelling back to Dublin on Monday, there are return services from Bundoran to Ballyshannon at 09.00, 11.00 and 13.00. Expressway Route 30 services will be departing from Ballyshannon to Dublin at 09.20, 11.20 and 13.20.Passengers The special direct service will return from Bundoran to Dublin on Monday morning from The American House shop in the town at 09.00, and the East End Bus stop at 09.05.

There is no shuttle available on Saturday night so customers are advised to book an alternative form of transport to Ballyshannon.

Customers travelling from Dublin to Ballyshannon on Route 30 should note the following fare prices: Adult Single €21.50, Adult Return €32.00, Student Single €19.50 and Student Return €26.50. Customers booking online at www.buseireann.ie will receive a 5% discount.

The line-up this year includes: Primal Scream, The Coronas, Sigma and Badly Drawn Boy amongst many more. With an array of talented musicians and a range of sporting activities, the Sea Sessions three-day event is unmissable. With surfing, skating, music and fun, there is something to suit all ages and tastes.

For information on the timetable, see Expressway Route 30 see here.