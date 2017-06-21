Planning sought for a new small boat slipway and turning area at Spencer Harbour, Co Leitrim

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Planning sought for a new small boat slipway and turning area at Spencer Harbour, Co Leitrim

The picturesque Spencer Harbour amenity area.

Waterways Ireland have lodged an application with Leitrim County Council seeking planning permission for the construction of a new small boat slipway and turning area at Spencer Harbour, Co Leitrim.

The harbour is an existing amenity site on the foreshore of Lough Allen.

A decision is expected in early August this year.