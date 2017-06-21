Cllr Gerry Dolan elected as Chair of Ballinamore Municipal District
Cllr Ellis to serve as Vice-Chair
Pictured at Tuesday's Ballinamore MD AGM are acting head of Finance, Vincent Dwyer; new Cathaoirleach, Cllr Gerry Dolan and Leas Cathaoirleach, Cllr Caillian Ellis.
Independent councillor Gerry Dolan has been elected as Chairperson of Ballinamore Municipal District for the next 12 months.
Fianna Fáil councillor, Caillian Ellis was elected to the position of Vice-Chairperson of the Municipal District.
This Friday, June 23,councillors will elect a new Cathaoirleach and Leas-Cathaoirleach to serve over the entire Leitrim County Council for the coming year.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on