Cllr Gerry Dolan elected as Chair of Ballinamore Municipal District

Independent councillor Gerry Dolan has been elected as Chairperson of Ballinamore Municipal District for the next 12 months.

Fianna Fáil councillor, Caillian Ellis was elected to the position of Vice-Chairperson of the Municipal District.

This Friday, June 23,councillors will elect a new Cathaoirleach and Leas-Cathaoirleach to serve over the entire Leitrim County Council for the coming year.