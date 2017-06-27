Leitrim birdwatch walk this Sunday

Leitrim BirdWatch is going on a bird walk this Sunday, July 2.

The walkers will meet at Beirne's of Battlebridge (a mile from Leitrim village on the R284 Keadue road) at 10am and from there participants will follow the canal towpath to Drumhauver bridge and connect to the towpath to Acres Lake, Drumshanbo.

The entire walk is around 11km and will take approximately three hours. There is a 5km loop if preferred.

Walkers should bring sturdy walking shoes, water and a packed lunch. Any queries, contact Kealin on 086 3881535.