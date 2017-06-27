Work progressing on Carrick-on-Shannon Garda training facility proposal

Three months ago www.leitrimobserver.ie broke the news that there were plans to make Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station a location for gardai undergoing their final months of training.

At the Leitrim Joint Policing Committee public meeting in March, Sligo/Leitrim by Chief Superintendent, Michael Clancy first made the announcement and at yesterday's June Leitrim JPC meeting, he said he was in talks with his superiors on the proposal.

"We have to meet certain criteria before Carrick-on-Shannon can officially become a training facility but we are working towards this and Superintendent Kevin English has done a lot of work on this," he noted.