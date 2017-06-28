Sligo Leitrim constituency to lose Cavan but gain part of Roscommon

The long awaited Constituency Commission Report 2017 has been published this morning and while residents of Cavan will rejoice at being reunited into the Cavan - Monaghan constituency, Roscommon will be broken up to make up the new Sligo- Leitrim constituency.

The report has published that South Donegal should remain with Sligo-Leitrim, but to keep four TDs in the constituency it will need to grab a substantial part of Roscommon.

The report stated, "The counties of Cavan and Monaghan, with some population from the constituency of Meath East, should form the Cavan-Monaghan constituency which should become a 5 seat constituency. The rest of the constituency of Meath East should remain as a 3 seat constituency. The constituencies of Meath West (3 seat), Louth (5 seat) and Longford-Westmeath (4 seat) should remain unchanged."



"The constituency of Donegal (5 seat) should remain unchanged. The counties of Sligo and Leitrim with some population from south Donegal (with no change) and from county Roscommon should form the 4 seat Sligo-Leitrim constituency. The rest of the Roscommon-Galway constituency, with additional population from Galway East, should remain a 3 seat constituency. The rest of Galway East with some population from Galway West should remain a 3 seat constituency."

The report has recommended increasing the number of TDs in the Dáil from 158 to 160, with some changes to constituencies around the country.

This would mean the next general election would be contested across 39 constituencies of which 13 will be five-seater constituencies, 17 will be four-seaters and nine will be three-seaters.

One of the new seats will be in Dublin Central which will return four TDs at the next election. Cavan-Monaghan will have its Dáil representation boosted as it changes from a four-seat to a five-seat constituency. Kildare-South will become a four-seater.

At least one of the six TDs across the two constituencies of Laois and Offaly will lose out at the next election as those constituencies are to merge into a single five-seater one.