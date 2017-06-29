Six Leitrim primary schools recognised for their work in science, technology, engineering and maths

Six primary schools across Co Leitrim are to receive awards recognising their work in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) over the 2016/17 school year.

Tánaiste and Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation, Frances Fitzgerald TD, named the schools to receive the Science Foundation Ireland Discover Science and Maths Award. The programme aims to increase interest in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) among primary school students and teachers.

The recipient schools from Leitrim are:

· Drumlease National School

· Drumeela National School

· Ballaghameehan National School

· Scoil Mhuire, Carrick-on-Shannon

· Scoil Náisiúnta Mhic Dhiarmada

· Masterson National School

The awards recognise the achievements of children and teachers in the application of STEM in their classrooms. To qualify, schools are required to keep a log of STEM activities that they have undertaken throughout the academic year and which involved the whole school. Schools are awarded credit for visiting Discover Science Centres, carrying out their own experiments, using digital technology and maths, going on STEM-related field trips, hosting visits from scientists and engineers, and holding a science open day in the school.