Oireachtas Transport Committee meeting to address school transport crisis

A meeting of the Oireachtas Transport Committee will address all stakeholders involved in the school transport scheme following concerns raised by a number of local TDs.

The Leitrim Observer this week highlighted the ongoing issues with the current scheme with local TDs stating it "unfairly penalised" rural families.

Some families are now being told their children will not have a place on a school bus to their local school because another school is ruled to be closer under current guidelines.

This is causing huge problems for rural schools which are already struggling to maintain student numbers.

To date there have been cases where students are being told they only qualify for transport under the scheme to schools in other towns and, in some cases, other counties.