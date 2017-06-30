New visiting policy for Maternity wards in Sligo Hospital

Sligo University Hospital is implementing a new visiting policy in its maternity unit from Saturday, July 1.

The new policy will restrict visiting times and will only allow partners, grandparents and siblings to visit the new mother and baby. Other visitors will only be permitted in exceptional circumstances to ensure mothers get a much rest as possible after birth.

Juliana Henry, Director of Midwifery, Sligo University Hospital said, “Following feedback from our new mums and staff at SUH, we are restricting visiting at the maternity unit. From July 1st open visiting is available to partners only until 8.30pm. Grandparents and siblings of the newborn baby are permitted to visit only between 6.30pm and 8.30pm. Other visitors will only be permitted in exceptional circumstances. This will be at the discretion of the Clinical Midwifery Manager or Midwife in Charge.

“The change in our maternity visiting policy is being implemented to ensure that mothers have the time to recover and get as much rest as possible following the births of their babies."