Chartered helicopter to land in Carrick-on-Shannon

Adrian Hegarty a retired business man has left the busy city life of Dublin and retired to Priors Point.

This weekend marks his 70th birthday and to celebrate he has chartered a helicopter to fly himself and his five children to have his birthday party in his new home of Carrick-on-Shannon.

The helicopter will land in the scenic beautiful glamping grounds of Carrick Boat and Bike Hire at 6.35 pm today, Saturday July 1.

This will be the first time a helicopter will have landed on the glamping grounds and the owners Jim and Claire Beirne have been so supportive of this brave landing.