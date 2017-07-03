Critical success for Co Leitrim's own Carrig Brewing Co

Drumshanbo-based brewery, Carrig Brewing Co, has been the focus of some very positive reviews of late.

It's Carrig Pilsner, Poachers Pale Ale and Coalface Black IPA were the subject of a review by Irish Times columnist Sorcha Hamilton over the weekend.

The brewery is the first in Co Leitrim for more than 150 years and has gone from strength to strength since it opened its doors a few years ago.

The brewery's Black IPA - the appropriately titled 'Coalface', a nod to the region's mining past - recieved the most praise but the Carrig Pilsner and Poachers Pale Ale both reviewed well.

See here for more.