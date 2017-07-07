The search continues for Pat Heeran close to his home

The search continues today in Aughavas for Pat Heeran who has been missing since October 2011.

30 members of the Defense Forces will return to Aughavas today (July 7) to search fields, forestry and ditches for the body of Pat Heeran. The search has returned to the immediate vicinity of Pat' home at Cois Easa, Aughavas six years after he was reported missing and will spread further over the coming weeks. The focus will be to find Pat Heeran's remains, clothes or his phone.

Gardai upgraded the investigation from Missing Person to Murder on October 17, 2016, at a press conference yesterday, Inspector Ray Mulderrig said the investigation is being commenced "de Novo" which means they will start from "scratch" at the very beginning and will interview all original witnesses, return to undertake searches again and assess all evidence. To date 150 statements have been taken and three arrests were made without charge.

Inspector Ray Mulderrig said "we are confident to make arrests and find Pat's body" although he admitted the case is "wide open" and they are not following one definite line of inquiry. He said "we will go where the evidence brings us."

Pat Heeran was last seen in Mohill at 4.21 on October 3, 2011 at Baxter's Supermarket, Mohill. His image was caught on CCTV.

However his phone last sent a signal at 5.46pm from the area of his home on same date.

Gardai said "Someone knows what happened to Pat Heeran" and are looking for anyone who seen or was in the vicinity of Hyde St, Mohill or Aughavas on the above date.

Heeran's family are desperate for Pat's body to be found, so they can grieve at a grave and bring a close to this "nightmare."

Any information on Pat Heeran should be made available to Gardai at the Incident Room in Manorhamilton Garda Station on (071) 9820626 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666111.