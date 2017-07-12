Leitrim Orange Order to parade in Rossnowlagh today

The County Leitrim Grand Orange Lodge will join Orange Lodges from Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal in the annual 12th parade in Rossnowlagh, Co Donegal today, (Saturday, July 8).

The annual parade in Rossnowlagh usually takes place before the official July 12 across Northern Ireland. It will commence at 12 noon close to St John's Parish Church. The parade will continue down to the demonstration field on the shoreline. A religious service will take place at 3pm.

The sermon will be delivered by Robert Campbell, Co Antrim deputy grand chaplain, and main speaker is Stuart Brooker, assistant grand master of Ireland. Proceedings will be chaired by the Donegal Grand Master David Mahon.

Over 50 local lodges with 3,000 Orangemen and women are expected to take part.

The Donegal Twelfth has been held in Rossnowlagh since the 1900s. There are 40 Orange halls in Donegal, Cavan, Monaghan and Leitrim and the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland has members in nine counties of the Republic.