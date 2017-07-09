New bus service for Leitrim and North Roscommon

‘Local Link’ the company selected to provide the new service by ‘Transport Infrastructure Ireland’ has launched a new six-day-per-week service linking Arigna in Co. Roscommon to Carrick-on-Shannon via Drumshanbo and Leitrim Village and this will operate with three return journeys per day.

The new route will connect to the Bus Éireann Route 23 to Dublin and to the Dublin – Sligo train line, providing greater options for bus users in the region.

‘Local Link’ will also operate a demand-led rural service on Saturday evenings between McCrann’s Cross and Ballyfarnan and back again in the evening.

Welcoming the roll out of the new bus services, local Fine Gael Deputy Tony McLoughlin said, “These new services will help to further connect our local communities in the area. A regular and reliable transport network provides a vital lifeline for those living in rural areas, especially for elderly residents who often have no other alternative.

“This service will have an immediate positive impact on the lives of people in every community along the route, giving residents in rural villages increased access to utilities like doctors, banks, shops and Bus Eireann services, as well as other social outlets. It will also help enhance the lives of our older people who don’t have access to a car, as well as connecting younger residents with transport links to college and work.

“Fine Gael is committed to expanding the public bus service in rural Ireland through increasing the amount of PSO funding to Bus Éireann and providing a 24% increase in funding to the Rural Transport Programme.”