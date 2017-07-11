Traffic disruptions in Fermanagh for the Twelfth

Leitrim motorists are being advised to expect traffic disruptions if travelling through Fermanagh tomorrow, Wednesday, July 12.

With the main Twelfth of July parade in Fermanagh taking place tomorrow in Lisbellaw, PSNI are warning motorists to expect traffic disruption in and around the village, with the through route along the main A4 Belfast road closing at 10.15am.

Traffic travelling from Enniskillen to Belfast will be diverted via Tempo, Fintona and the A5.

Vehicles travelling from Belfast to Enniskillen will be diverted at the Ballygawley roundabout, via Omagh.

Meanwhile, in the Clogher Valley, motorists are warned of traffic disruption in and around Clogher tomorrow.

A PSNI spokesperson said, “This is likely to cause disruption along the A4 with the road closing at around 10.15am. Diversions will be in place at the Ballygawley roundabout.

“Motorists wishing to travel to Enniskillen to Belfast and vice versa are advised to use the A5, via Omagh.”