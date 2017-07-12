"Changeable" weather expected this week
Today will be a largely dry day with sunny spells and variable cloud. After a cool start maximum temperatures will range 18 to 22 degrees. Winds will be light, variable in direction.
But do not get your hopes up as the rest of the week be "changeable" according to Met Eireann.
Showery rain is expected Thursday with temperatures in the mid teens. Friday will be cloudy with some showers and similar temperatures.
