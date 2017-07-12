"Somebody knows what happened to Pat"

Gardai and the Heeran family believe there is information out there that can help locate Pat Heeran’s body, six years after he went missing from Aughavas.



Inspector Ray Mulderrig stated “somebody knows what happened to Patrick Heeran, somebody knows where his body is located.” Damien Brennan on behalf of the Heeran family also stated, “we are in no doubt information is out there.”

The investigation stepped up a gear last Thursday, July 6 as Gardai revealed the case had been upgraded to murder and they were “starting from scratch.” Searches in Aughavas began immediately and continued throughout the weekend, close to Heeran's home, in forestry and along a lake shore, but did not turn up anything of significance.



The inspector said “searches by the Defence Forces and An Garda Siochana continue this week in Aughavas” and will remain for the “foreseeable future.” Depending on information gathered, the man searches could continue into August, but will remain in the area around Aughavas unless other details emerge.



Any info on Pat Heeran should be made available to Gardai at (071) 9820626 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666111.



See this week's paper for a special report into Pat Heeran's case.