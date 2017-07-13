Proposed one way system for Manorhamilton

Leitrim County Council has given notice that it has prepared a scheme for the provision of a one way system at Sráid Sheáin Mhic Dhiarmada and part of Castle Street, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim, to enhance road safety.

The scheme provides for the prohibition of entering into part of Castle Street and Sráid Sheáin Mhic Dhiarmada from the junction of Castle Street and Creamery Road with the installation of appropriate signage and other measures.

Plans and particulars of the scheme are available for inspection this week at Leitrim County Council offices in Carrick-on-Shannon and Manorhamilton. You can also view maps and drawings at www.leitrimcoco.ie



Submissions and observations in relation to the proposed Scheme may be made in writing to Mr. Joseph Gilhooly, Director of Services, Economic Development, Planning, Environment & Transportation, Leitrim County Council, Aras an Chontae ,Carrick on Shannon , Co Leitrim, not later than 4.30pm on Wednesday August 23, 2017.

