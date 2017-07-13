Martin Kenny insists agri-food must get the price it deserves

Speaking today in Co Wexford, where he was attending the Bannow and Rathangan Show at Killag, Martin Kenny, Sinn Féin TD and Agriculture spokesperson Martin Kenny said that increasing farm incomes must be a priority for government.

Deputy Kenny stated, "The fact that this is the 68th time this show has taken place here in Killag is testament to the place agriculture has in Irish society. The tradition and the part it plays in the social fabric, not just of rural Ireland, but of our cities too, where most people are only one or two generations away from the land, must be protected.

“Sinn Féin is committed to the survival of the family farm with all it implies for rural communities, but it is not just the social aspect that is invaluable.

“European consumers need to be made aware of the uniqueness of the Agri-food coming out of Ireland, where grass-fed, free-roaming cattle and sheep are the norm. The quality of our meat and dairy is second to none and farmers, the primary producers, should be reaping the rewards of their input to that quality.

“I am personally very committed to the promotion of Irish food abroad as a high quality, unique product and feel that government must work to fund Bord Bía and other promotional channels to achieve the status and price Irish produce deserves.”