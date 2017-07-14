Suspicious device found in Belleek yesterday

Roads in and out of the Fermanagh/Donegal border village of Belleek were sealed off for two hours following a security alert in the village yesterday, July 13.

The alert followed the discovery of a suspicious object at the old PSNI Station at Cliff Road shortly after lunchtime. A beer barrel was spotted through the open gateway of the station that has not been occupied since the late 1990s. Beer barrels were frequently used as explosive devices in the past.

The area around the station was swiftly sealed off as the PSNI and gardai sealed off some roads from Deongal into the village.

There was major disruption to traffic in the village for almost two hours. It is understood the device was not dangerous