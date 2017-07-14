Celebrity wedding in Leitrim expected to attract some big names

A number of top Irish celebrities are expected to attend a wedding in Leitrim next weekend, as a well known musician ties the knot.

The Leitrim Observer has learned that Lough Rynn Castle, Mohill will host the glamorous wedding celebration of Carina Elliot and Vinny May next Saturday, July 22.

Vinny is the Drummer in the World Famous Irish Band, Kodaline. Vinny popped the question to Carina in New York back in 2014. The couple visited the picturesque Lough Rynn Castle Estate & Gardens shortly after their engagement and decided on the magnificent Estate & Gardens to host their Glamorous Wedding Celebration.

Vinny said, "We want to have a big wedding, with all of our family and friends. Planning a wedding outside Ireland would eliminate a lot of people, so it's important that all of our friends and family can be there. It makes it that little bit easier."

Band members Steve Garrigan, Mark Prendergast and Jason Boland will be by Vinny’s side on the wedding day as they are expected to be part of the Bridal Party.

The Observer contacted Pamela Diver Senior Sales Executive at Lough Rynn Castle who has confirmed the wedding is taking place at the Castle but she is keeping tight lipped on any of the details or celebrity guests that may be in attendance, she has stated her main priority is “ensuring Carina and Vinny along with all their friends and family have and enjoyable and memorable experience at the castle.”