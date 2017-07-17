The highest price for any Garda Station was in Dromod

The former Garda station in Dromod achieved the highest price of stations sold by the Irish State last year.

The building was sold at auction for which sold for €142,000 in 2016. New figures show it was one of eleven stations around the country sold off by the Commissioners of Public Works in 2016.

The original asking price for the Dromod property was €90,000 but it eventually went for €142,000.

Balllyfarnon in Co. Roscommon achieved a price of €40,000 when it came to the market last year.

Three former Garda Stations have been sold in Leitrim so far since seven stations were closed in 2014, the station in Cloone was sold for €50,000 in 2014 and the one in Kiltyclogher went in 2015 for €58,000.