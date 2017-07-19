Vital health assessments in Leitrim impacted by HSE staff shortages

A Mohill woman in her 70s was released from hospital last week following major surgery with no occupational therapy assessment, leaving her without “vital mobility aids” in her home.



The HSE informed the woman in a letter seen by the Leitrim Observer that she has been placed on a waiting list due to staff shortages and “unfortunately it could be a considerable period of time before you are seen.”

Without the assessment, the woman cannot apply for a grant to fit her home with the vital mobility and toileting aids needed to make her home a safe environment.



Sinn Fein Deputy Martin Kenny spoke out against the lack of therapy assessments in the county last week.

Mohill-based Cllr Seadhna Logan said it is a “disgrace that we have a system that allows people out of hospitals to houses that are not appropriately accessorised for the patients mobility or toileting needs, and that those that need grants or supports to leave their accommodation safe and appropriate are on waiting lists for these necessary assessments.”



Councillor Logan told the paper the HSE need to answer a number of questions in realtion to the current occupational therapy service.

Referring to the letter received by the woman in Mohill he said the HSE gave no date for her assessment, which means it is unknown if an assessment is weeks or months away.

He is calling on the HSE to release the exact delay people are facing for assessments, how many people are on waiting lists and what is being done to alleviate the current staff shortage.



Cllr Logan said he understands there are only two part time occupational therapists servicing Leitrim.





The HSE have yet to respond to questions on the staff shortage and waiting list from the Leitrim Observer.