Water was out for over 24 hours in Drumsna

Following water disruptions around Drumsna last weekend, Independent Councillor Enda Stenson has called on Irish Water to “keep your money and invest in water pipelines.”



Businesses and residents in Drumsna and along the Foxborough line were without water for almost 24 hours when it cut off on Sunday, July 16.

It is the most recent of a number of disruptions on this line due to burst pipes.



This week, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said over one million households will receive refunds this autumn from Irish Water of up to €325. The refunds are for homes that paid water charges.

Cllr Enda Stenson is calling on Irish Water “to keep their money” and instead focus on fixing priority pipelines.

He said it is “ridiculous Irish Water are giving back money but people are still without water.”



Drumsna resident and local Councillor Sinead Guckian said the frequent break in water service is not just in Drumsna village but affects a large number of people and group water schemes along the Foxborough line.

She said the recent burst meant people were without water for almost 24 hours.

The water supply cut out at around 2pm on Sunday, July 16 and full service was returned on Monday, July 17 at 2pm.

Cllr Guckian said she understands from the Chief Executive, Frank Curran that Irish Water agree the line needs to be replaced and are “considering it for investment.”

Cllr Guckian said a large area from Jamestown/ Drumsna along the N4 and into Kiltoghert and Kilnagross are affected by frequent breaks in water service.

She said she hopes the line will be a priority investment.

Irish Water confirmed that a burst water main over the weekend led to reservoir levels to fall and subsequent water outages in the area. "The reservoir in Finnalaughta was affected by this burst which led to water outages from Finnalaughta to Roosky and Bornacoola and affected all group water schemes in the area. Repair crews attended to the burst which occurred at 7pm on Sunday night and was fixed at approximately 12.30pm on Monday will full supply restored to all residents and businesses in the area," a spokesperson explained.

Irish Water working in partnership with Leitrim County Council would like to apologise to everyone affected by this unplanned incident and thank the public for their patience while repairs were taking place.



Works are starting on the Eslin/Mohill pipeline this month that has been causing major disruptions recently with frequent burst pipes.

2.2km of watermain on the R210 outside Mohill will be replaced, at a cost of €330,000. Over 2,000 people are expected to benefit from the works.

Those who have complaints about their service must call the Irish Water helpline based in Cork.



Cllr Stenson slammed this procedure and said it puts Leitrim County Council in an “impossible situation.” He said there should be a local helpline.

He also commented that this issue would “not be allowed to occur in built up areas, but Leitrim is forgotten.”