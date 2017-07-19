Teenager drowned in Tarmonbarry last night

A Longford teenage boy drowned following an incident on the River Shannon at Harbour View in Tarmonbarry in Roscommon last night.

The boy got into difficulty while swimming at Harbour View and Gardaí were called to an incident shortly after 5pm.

Emergency services as well as members of the garda sub-aqua unit attended the scene. The child was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was brought to Roscommon University Hospital where a post-mortem will be carried out.