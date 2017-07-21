Planning sought for changes to Leitrim Way

A Part 8 planning application notice by Leitrim County Council seeks to re-reoute a section of the Leitrim Way walking trail to a proposed new footbridge over the Yellow River at Tullyveacan and Urbal, Ballinagleragh, Co. Leitrim

The Leitrim Way is a 48km walking trail route between Drumshanbo and Manorhamilton. It joins the Cavan Way at Dowra in where it continues as the Beara-Breifne Way, a walking and cycling route between the Beara Peninsula, County Cork and Blacklion, County Cavan, following the line of Donal Cam O'Sullivan Beare’s march of 1602.

This application outlines proposals for the re routeing of a section of the Leitrim Way to accommodate a proposed new Footbridge over the Yellow River at Tullyveacan and Urbal, Ballinaglera. The route had been diverted to the R207 where the Yellow River was crossed on the Owenboy Bridge. The main objective of this proposal is to align the route with the traditional route and provide a pedestrian footbridge across the Yellow River at a suitable crossing point.

The currently abandoned walking trail will be cleared of trees, vegetation and all hedges will be cut back. Fences, gates, crossings and drainage will be restored.

Plans and Full Particulars of the proposed developments are available for inspection, or purchase at a fee not exceeding the reasonable cost of making a copy, until Wednesday, August 30. The plans and particulars are also available to view on the Leitrim County Council website http://www.leitrimcoco.ie/eng/Services_AZ/Planning-and-Development/Council-Proposals/Part-8-Proposals/

Submissions or Observations with respect to the proposed developments, dealing with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area in which the developments will be situated, may be made in writing to: The Senior Planner, Leitrim County Council, Planning Department, Aras án Chontae, Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim or emailed to planning@leitrimcoco.ie and must reach the Senior Planner before 4pm on September 13. All submission or observations should be clearly marked ‘Leitrim Way Part 8’.